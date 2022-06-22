Roseville PD hosting ‘gun buyback’ today to help increase safety

Looking to get guns off its streets and increase safety, the Roseville Police Department is hosting a safe and secure way to turn in any unwanted firearms and ammunition for destruction with no questions asked today.

From 3-7 p.m. the Roseville Police Department is hosting a gun turn-in event at 2660 Civic Center Drive.

"Throughout the year, we receive numerous calls and drop-ins from residents wondering what they can do with their unwanted guns," said deputy chief Joe Adams in an announcement.

The 100% voluntary event will not require ID to participate. Police will also have gun locks on hand, free of charge.

"There is a wide range of reasons residents may no longer want their firearms… We want to provide residents an option to offload their unwanted firearms to potentially avoid such tragedies. As a city, Roseville continually seeks new ways to promote public safety and provide resources to our residents," Adams said.