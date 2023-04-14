Expand / Collapse search
Rochester Police still searching for missing 43-year-old

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 9
Thomas McElroy article

Thomas McElroy.  (Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Rochester Police are asking the public to remain on the lookout for a man who was last seen in December 2022. 

Thomas McElroy was last seen on December 27th near 11th Avenue Southwest in Rochester. Police say he was not wearing clothing suitably for winter.

With the snow largely gone, police are asking residents to check properties for any sign that McElroy may have passed through. 

McElroy is 5'8" tall and 150 pounds with dark hair and facial hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 507-328-6800.