Rochelle Cox named Minneapolis Public Schools' interim superintendent

On Tuesday night, MPS' Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Rochelle Cox as interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. Cox, who currently the associate superintendent, has been with the school district since 1997. Her several leadership positions include early childhood special education and health services.

"Her skills, experience, and deep knowledge of our district make her an ideal leader for this moment," board chair Kim Ellison said in the news release. "We look forward to working in partnership over the next year on behalf of our students, schools and community."

Cox will begin her role on July 1, after the current superintendent Ed Graff's contract ends. Graff announced in March that he would not continue as superintendent after six years with the district.

"I look forward to both the challenges and the opportunities ahead, honoring where we are at and building momentum towards a bright future for MPS," Cox said in the news release. "I believe in our students. I believe in our staff. I’m excited to help our community focus on engagement, academics and stability across our educational system."

During the meeting, the board also appointed Cynthia Booker to fill the vacant at-large school board seat until the term ends on January 3. Booker is a graduate of MPS with experience in community-based executive leadership, finance and workforce development, according to the district's news release. She joins the board on May 24.