Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff to leave district

Ed Graff, the superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools, says he will not continue with the district after his contract ends on June 30.

The district's Wednesday afternoon announcement comes after a 15-day teachers strike. Graff has been with the school district since 2016.

"For the past six years, the Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Directors has given me the extraordinary opportunity to fulfill a life calling and make a difference in the lives of children. MPS has a team of committed and dedicated educators, parents, and community members who want our students to succeed and I am confident they will continue to join hands with the School Board to make that happen. I am committed to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth leadership transition," Graff wrote in a letter to Board of Education members.

The school district says it will share its timeline to find a new superintendent soon.

In reaction to the decision, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers released the following statement.

"Minneapolis educators know what our students need to succeed – a diverse, respected educator workforce, smaller class sizes for more individualized attention, better mental health supports, and stable schools that are welcoming to all and focused on student learning. The next few months offer an opportunity for Minneapolis Public Schools to name an interim superintendent who is committed to bringing our school communities together to collectively decide who our next superintendent should be. We look forward to working with the Board of Education and our school communities -families, students, and workers- through this process to ensure the next superintendent shares our values and is chosen through an open and authentic process."