Robbinsdale teen pleads guilty in puppy, car theft from family member’s home

An 18-year-old accused of stealing eight puppies and a vehicle from a family member’s home in Golden Valley pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Jahon Ronell Lynch, 18, was initially charged in September 2023 with two counts of felony first-degree aggravated robbery for his role in the theft. The charge was later amended to just one count, and he pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 20, according to court records.

The criminal complaint states Lynch was at a family member’s home in Golden Valley on the evening of Aug. 26, 2023, when he claimed to hear noises outside and went to check it out.

When he came back inside, he was accompanied by three other people who were wearing ski masks and carrying firearms. Victims told police Lynch also had a gun equipped with a laser, charges explained.

During the investigation, the two victims told authorities they were bound with duct tape, and Lynch demanded they give him the combination to the safe or he would kill them.

The suspects ultimately stole eight American Bully Merle puppies valued at $5,000-$10,000 each, and a 2019 Dodge Challenger, charges explain. Police previously said jewelry, gaming systems, and high-end purses were also taken from the home, valued at more than $100,000.

Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.