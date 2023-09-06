Robbinsdale teen stole puppies, car from family member's home: Charges

An 18-year-old Robbinsdale man has been charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly stealing eight puppies and a vehicle from a family member’s home.

According to the criminal complaint, Jahon Ronnell Lynch was at a family member's house on the evening of Aug. 26 in Golden Valley. While at the home, he claimed to hear noises outside and went to check it out.

When he came back inside, he was accompanied by three other people who were wearing ski masks and carrying firearms. Victims told police Lynch also had a gun equipped with a laser, charges explained.

During the investigation, the two victims told authorities they were bound with duct tape, and Lynch demanded they give him the combination to the safe or he would kill them.

The suspects ultimately stole eight American Bully Merle puppies valued at $5,000-$10,000 each, and a 2019 Dodge Challenger. Police previously said jewelry, gaming systems, and high-end purses were also taken from the home, valuing more than $100,000.

Lynch was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree aggravated robbery. He is currently not in custody. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years behind bars.