Robbinsdale police recover 6.5 pounds of meth, 2 firearms

Robbinsdale Police arrested two people and recovered around 6.5 pounds of meth and two firearms during an investigation of a suspicious vehicle Tuesday evening.

The police department said officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked near 38th and Xenia avenues around 8 p.m. on March 1. The 911 call reported seeing two people leaving the vehicle, which had front end damage.

Robbinsdale and Crystal police officers found the two individuals near the area, one of whom had a firearm, and located the vehicle in question. Inside the vehicle, officers found approximately 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine. Another firearm was recovered, but police did not say from where.

Police say both people were arrested and have been taken into custody.