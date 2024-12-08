Robbinsdale parking lot shooting injures 2 teens, 1 critically

article

The Brief Two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were wounded by gunfire in Robbinsdale. The shooting reportedly happened around 12:43 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North. Police say they interviewed one person of interest but made no arrests.



What we know

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at about 12:43 a.m. on Sunday in a parking lot in the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North in Robbinsdale.

Officers then found a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy was reportedly in critical condition while the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both teens were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement then searched the area but said they didn't find anyone. A person of interest was then found "a short time later", according to a news release from the Robbinsdale Police Department.

That person of interest was interviewed by detectives, but no arrests related to the shooting have been made.

As of Sunday afternoon, Robbinsdale police say the boy is in stable but critical condition at the hospital, while the girl was treated and released.

What we don't know

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not yet been released.