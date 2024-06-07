Motorcyclist dies in Robbinsdale crash after fleeing police

article

A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash while fleeing from police early Friday morning in the north metro, according to authorities.

The Crystal Police Department said a motorcyclist was speeding on 42nd Avenue North near Winnetka Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. when an officer spotted him and attempted a traffic stop.

The motorcyclist proceeded to flee from the officer, and shortly after, the officer lost sight of the motorcyclist and discontinued the pursuit.

A 911 caller reported shortly after that a motorcyclist had crashed at the intersection of West Broadway and 42nd Avenue North in Robbinsdale. A damaged motorcycle was seen on the sidewalk at the scene, and debris was scattered in the street.

When police responded, they located a man with "obvious serious trauma" believed to be sustained from the crash. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide further details about the victim but said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release his name after the family is notified.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the Robbinsdale Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Crystal police at 763-531-1014.