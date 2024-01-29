Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper Xcel Energy Center dates announced

article

Two hard rock stalwarts whose careers have spanned more than five decades will stop in Minnesota this summer.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have announced the continuation of Freaks on Parade tour, with special guests Ministry and Filter, for the summer of 2024.

The tour has a stop in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 25. Tickets are available via a pre-sale beginning on Jan. 30, and begin general on-sale on Feb. 2 through Live Nation.

The tour begins on Aug. 20, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and ends on Sept. 18, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Known also as a filmmaker, having directed "The House of 1,000 Corpses", Rob Zombie has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, beginning with 1998’s Hellbilly Deluxe. He was also a founding member of the band White Zombie.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper seemingly needs no introduction among rock and roll fans after curating his theatrical brand of shock and awe since 1970, beginning with the single "I'm Eighteen." His stage show often features props such as electric chairs, guillotines and fake blood.

In 2023, Cooper also released his 22nd solo and 29th studio album, Road.