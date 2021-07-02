Road worker dies after being hit by vehicle near Prior Lake Monday

The road worker who was hit by a vehicle near Prior Lake, Minnesota Monday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Around noon Monday, an 87-year-old New Prague man driving a Jeep Wrangler north on County Road 17 in Spring Lake Township stuck a road worker directing traffic in a work zone, the sheriff’s office said. The road worker, identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Perez of Thief River Falls, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died on Thursday.

Neither the driver of the Jeep nor his passenger were injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.