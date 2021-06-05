Road crews repair pavement that buckled in hot temps along Hwy 212 in Eden Prairie

article

Road crews worked Saturday evening to repair buckled pavement along Highway 212 in Eden Prairie as record-high temps hit the metro.

The work left the right two lanes along the highway near Mitchell Road blocked.

It's not uncommon for asphalt to buckle under extremely high temps, like what the Twin Cities have seen this weekend, with temps nearing 100 degrees on Saturday.

Crews have been on the scene since around 3 p.m. and work was continuing as of 7:30 p.m. All lanes of the highway were reopened in full by Sunday morning.