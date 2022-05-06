Road construction season: Multiple Twin Cities highways closed this weekend

Minnesota’s road construction season is underway, with portions of several major Twin Cities highways being closed this weekend.

The closures are all scheduled for this weekend thanks to April’s showers, which delayed some previously planned projects.

This weekend’s closures start late Friday and end early Monday. They are:

Interstate 494: Both directions of the highway between Highway 5 in Bloomington and Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights from 9 p.m. Friday, May 6, through 5 a.m. Monday, May 9.

U.S. Highway 10: Two sections of Highway 10 — in Anoka and Elk River — will be closed in both directions this weekend, from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. The closures will be between Highway 47/Ferry Street and 7th Avenue in Anoka, as well as Highway 10/Highway 101/Highway 169 interchange in Elk River, MnDOT says

Interstate 35W : Southbound I-35W will be closed in Minneapolis between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday. The road will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

Eastbound Highway 36 from Lake Elmo Avenue to Manning Avenue in Washington County will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the county says . And westbound Highway 36 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through noon on Saturday.

You can find the latest road conditions in Minnesota here.