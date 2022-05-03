Expand / Collapse search
I-494 closure announced this weekend

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Those planning to commute through Mendota Heights, Eagan or Richfield on I-494 this weekend are advised to plan another route. Both directions of I-494 will close beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, eastbound I-494 will close between Highway 5 in Bloomington and I-35E in Mendota Heights. Traffic will be detoured around the closure via southbound Highway 77 and Cedar Avenue, and northbound I-35E. Westbound lanes will close between I-35E and Pilot Knob Road. 

All lanes and ramps on I-494 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 9.

The closure is part of a larger resurfacing and bridge deck preservation project on Highway 55 between Bloomington Road in Minneapolis and Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights. 

Construction is expected to be complete by October 2022. 

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change. 