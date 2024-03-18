Watch: Riley Strain shown with police in video before student's disappearance

Newly released video shows Riley Strain interacting with Nashville police before the college student was reported missing.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released bodycam footage that took place on Gay Street on the night of March 8, the same evening Strain went missing.

Strain was seen walking down a street wearing a shirt similar to that seen in a photo MNPD released on March 11. He can be heard greeting Officer Reginald Young, who asks him how he’s doing, to which Strain responded saying he’s "good."

Authorities said the 22-year-old University of Missouri student "did not appear distressed."

RELATED: Missing Mizzou student Riley Strain's last known whereabouts caught on camera in Nashville

"No video has been discovered that shows Riley away from Gay St after the 9:52 p.m. timeframe," authorities said.

Police said Riley Strain was kicked out of Luke Bryan's Nashville bar Friday night and no one has been able to locate or get in touch with him since. (The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

"No evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain," MNPD said in a Monday tweet. "On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done. They were also shown available video."

Chris Dingman, a close friend and spokesperson for the Strain family, confirmed to Fox News Digital that family reviewed the video on Sunday after the 22-year-old's bank card was located Sunday in the same area between Gay Street and the Cumberland River.

Authorities previously said Strain's phone pinged for the last time on Gay Street on the evening of March 8.

"It was in a location extremely close to where the last ping of his phone was from," Dingman said.

Prior to his phone pinging on Gay Street, Strain was last seen by friends at Luke Bryan's bar, Luke's 32, on Broadway in downtown Nashville. The bar said in a statement that it served Strain one drink before staff asked him to leave.

After leaving the bar, Strain told his friends that he would head back to their accommodations at Tempo by Hilton, which is about five blocks away from Luke's 32, as FOX 17 first reported.

When his friends did not see him again at their hotel later that evening, they filed a missing persons report, Strain's cousin, Chelsea Strain, previously told Fox News Digital.

"My family left as soon as they heard the news, along with his dad and stepmom. He is not one to leave and not call anyone," she said. "I talked to him every week, if not every other day, to check on him. He talks to his mom more than once a day. All of us are worried. My family, along with his dad, stepmom and step-siblings, all just want him home. We want to hold him and love him. We want to watch him graduate in May at Mizzou. He has a bright future ahead of him."

Storyful and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.