Richfield house demolished after fire, explosion

One person was injured and a Richfield house was destroyed Monday morning after a fire and suspected explosion at the home.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies notified fire crews around 8:45 a.m. about a possible explosion and house fire near Oliver Avenue South and West 64th Street — across the street from a Richfield fire station.

Richfield Fire Chief Mike Dobesh said deputies at the scene heard someone yelling for help and got the person out of the house. The person was transported to the hospital and was expected to be discharged Monday afternoon, according to the press release.

Officials said there was evidence of an "obvious explosion" with an active fire in the basement. Some of the windows and the north side of the house had been blown out.

Aerial video shows the home completely leveled as fire crews worked to put out hot spots. Fire officials said the structure was deemed unstable, and crews demolished the home after the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.