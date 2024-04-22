Richfield house demolished after fire

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A Richfield house was demolished after a fire Monday morning. From: FOX 9

One person was injured and a Richfield house was destroyed Monday morning after a fire ripped through the home.

The fire battle was underway in the area of Oliver Avenue South and West 64th Street -- across the street from a Richfield fire station -- during the 10 o'clock hour.

Aerial video shows the home completely leveled as fire crews worked to put out hot spots. FOX 9 is told fire crews demolished the home after the fire.

We're told one person was injured during the battle.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.