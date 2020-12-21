Reward offered in Sept. 23 hit-and-run crash that killed St. Cloud bicyclist

The Minnesota State Patrol is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps investigators locate the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash near St. Cloud in September.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 on Highway 23 just east of St. Cloud.

According to the State Patrol, a vehicle struck a bicyclist traveling eastbound on Hwy. 23 and left the scene. The bicyclist, identified as 50-year-old Dhanjal Shanwant Singh of St. Cloud, died from his injuries.

The State Patrol says the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark color 1999-2005 Volkswagen Jetta. It likely has front-end damage, including a possible broken headlight.

The State Patrol is offering the reward through CrimeStoppers. Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle is asked to call the State Patrol at 651-582-1700