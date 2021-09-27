Reward offered for information on Minneapolis church arson

article

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on an act of arson that destroyed a Minneapolis church back in April.

On April 19, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church on 2200 Fifth Street caught fire and suffered significant damage.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now looking for anyone who may have information on the fire.

ATF Certified Fire Investigators, who typically respond to fires related to houses of worship, worked alongside the Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis Fire Department to determine that the fire at the church was a result of an act of arson.

According to the ATF, surveillance footage shows an individual who was present in the area around the time when smoke started billowing from the church. Authorities believe this person has valuable information related to the fire.

Authorities are looking for the man in the photo in connection to arson at a Minneapolis church in April.

Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the individuals involved is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app.