Revival returning to Minneapolis, North Loop opening date announced

A fan-favorite for southern comfort food and fried chicken will be brought to Minneapolis’ North Loop, as Revival has announced an official opening date for its return.

Revival announces opening date

What we know:

Revival will officially return to Minneapolis on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, opening at 730 Washington Ave. N. in the former Borough space.



The restaurant will now operate under the Jester Concepts umbrella, which owned Borough, and currently owns Parlor in the North Loop as well.

Dig deeper:

In July 2025, FOX 9 reported on Jester purchasing the Revival name, along with its recipes and other intellectual properties, with the intent of reviving it.

At the time, FOX 9’s Maury Glover spoke with Jester owner Brent Frederick, who said he was actively searching for a brick-and-mortar location that felt right.

Revival closes

The backstory:

In January 2025, then Revival co-owners Thomas Boemer and co-owner Nick Rancone shocked the Twin Cities dining scene when they announced all four of its locations in Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, St. Paul and the Market at Malcolm yards, would be closing abruptly – leaving roughly 100 employees out of work.

"It was definitely abrupt, unfortunately, and it was pretty simple. Escalating costs. Declining revenues. It's just kind of an unsustainable way to move forward," Rancone told FOX 9 at the time.

Revival helped kick off the hot chicken boom in the Twin Cities, and at its peak, saw lines down the block and hours-long waits.

Boemer has previously been a semifinalist for the James Beard Award's Best Chef Midwest award.