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The Brief Witnesses say a house exploded in Owatonna on Thanksgiving Day. The homeowner is safe and there are no reported injuries. The public is being asked to stay away as emergency crews respond to the area of 20th Street Northwest.



The City of Owatonna confirmed there are no injuries after a house exploded on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Owatonna house explosion

The aftermath of a home explosion in Owatonna. (Supplied)

What we know:

The explosion was reported just before 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, but the exact timing of the explosion is unclear.

The City of Owatonna said the home at 130 20th Street Northwest is "completely destroyed."

Authorities say the homeowner is safe and there are no reported injuries.

The City of Owatonna said first responders are at the scene of an incident in the area of 20th Street Northwest.

The public is being asked to stay away as emergency personnel respond.

There is no hazard or threat to the public at this time, authorities say.

Dig deeper:

The Owatonna Fire Department said there are "varying levels of damage" to homes near where the explosion happened.

The area also temporarily lost power, authorities say.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.