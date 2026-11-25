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The Brief A truck dealership in Becker is out thousands of dollars after a fraudulent tire purchase. While the online purchase initially went through, it was found to be fraudulent the next day, after the tires were already picked up. The business owner said he will likely ask customers for a Department of Transpoortation number to avoid getting scammed again.



A fraudulent purchase scammed a Becker dealership out of thousands of dollars worth of semi-truck tires.

'We never saw this coming'

Timeline:

The owner Motorsota, in Becker, Owen Gossett, said he got an order on Monday, Nov. 16, for a large amount of semi-truck tires.

The customer paid the invoice online and a man came to pick up the tires on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

By Wednesday, Nov. 18, the shop learned the original charges had failed.

He later found that there were hundreds of attempted credit card transactions before one was successful.

"We had found out 24 hours later that all the charges were all fraudulent and that the cards were no good. And we would never have known any of that because QuickBooks didn't tell us that until after the charges had already happened," said Owen.

Owen said the business had another load of tires ready for the same customer before the failed payment showed up. Attempts to contact the fraudulent customer afterward were unsuccessful.

"We’ve tried reaching out, but they blocked us right away," he said.

Supplier reports similar fraudulent orders

Dig deeper:

Owen said the person who picked up the tires used a rented U-Haul trailer and said he was only a driver getting them for his boss. He said the driver did not have many answers when asked what the tires were for.

A supplier for dealerships in the area and across Minnesota reportedly told Owen they had similar fraudulent orders for 20 to 40 tires at a time, all the same size and often the most expensive ones available.

What's next:

Owen says he'll likely ask future customers for their Department of Transportation number so that a similar scam doesn't happen again.

By the numbers:

Documents from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office show they are investigating "34 semi tires taken and paid for with a fraudulent check."

Call details show the deputy wrote, "Business out over $6,000."

The company estimates the total loss to be closer to $20,000.