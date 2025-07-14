A ‘revival’ for Revival under new ownership

The Brief Revival abruptly closed its four locations earlier this year. A local restaurant group says it has bought the recently closed dining spot known for its fried chicken and smoked meats. Jester Concepts, which owns Borough and Parlor in the North Loop, as well as several other restaurants has purchased the Revival name, recipes and other intellectual properties with plans to revive it.



Revival’s new owners say they plan to carry on its legacy.

Bringing back a fan favorite

What we know:

When Revival abruptly closed its four locations earlier this year, the move sent shock waves through the local restaurant community.

Now the popular eatery known for its signature fried chicken is being resurrected.

"We feel blessed. Just excited. Just excited," said Jester Concepts owner, Brent Frederick.

Keeping the brand alive

The backstory:

Jester Concepts, which owns, Borough and Parlor in the North Loop, as well as several other restaurants has purchased the Revival name, recipes and other intellectual properties with plans to revive it.

Frederick says he admired previous co-owners Nick Rancone and Thomas Boemer from afar and reached out to help when he learned Revival had closed.

"Nick and I used to work together.We worked with Thomas on the food side on multiple different events and we just got to know them and love their brand. So when it became available, we just hopped on it," said Frederick.

Frederick says at first Revival will be reintroduced through its two food trucks but Jester will be looking for a location to open a brick and mortar location in the next year or two.

He says Rancone and Boemer will stay on as consultants and have an ownership stake in the new restaurant.

"I romanticize that first initial dining experience at the initial Revival in Minneapolis and I'm going to be looking to recreate that in and around town somewhere," said Frederick

What they're saying:

With its southern comfort food, Revival tempted diners' taste buds for nearly a decade.

But Frederick believes the Twin Cities has an appetite for more and he's ready to bring the fan favorite into the future.

"We're just super excited to acquire it and kind of carry on the legacy and the brand," said Frederick.

The revived Revival's fried chicken will be available this weekend, when their food truck will be at Wooden Ship Brewing in South Minneapolis on Saturday and Steel Toe Brewing in St Louis Park on Sunday.