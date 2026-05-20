Borough closing in North Loop, Revival will return in its spot

The Brief Borough will close on June 27 after 13 years in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. The space will reopen as Revival, with Parlour Minneapolis also closing briefly for updates. The restaurant's parent company says supporting employees and honoring Borough’s legacy are top priorities.



Well-known Minneapolis restaurant Borough is closing its doors in the North Loop, but a familiar name will soon make a Revival in its former spot.

Borough to close after 13 years in North Loop

What we know:

Jester Concepts announced that Borough will close after service on June 27, 2026, with the space set to reopen as Revival following a remodel.

The parent company says it acquired the Revival brand in 2025, and plans to bring its award-winning fried chicken and Southern comfort food back to the Twin Cities.

Dig deeper:

Since opening in January 2013, Borough has been recognized for its modern seasonal fare, including its Parlour Burger that has topped numerous "best" lists.

Parlour Minneapolis, located alongside Borough, will also temporarily close for updates and improvements, with plans to reopen on Monday, July 6, after the official switch.

What they're saying:

"What makes me most proud isn’t just the restaurant itself, but the people who helped build it. So many talented individuals came through Borough’s doors and went on to do incredible things for this industry and this city. That legacy will always mean something to us," Brent Frederick, founder of Jester Concepts said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "This decision was not made lightly, but we believe it is the right one to ensure long-term sustainability for our company and continued opportunity for our employees."

What's next:

Details on the exact opening date for Revival and the specific events planned for Borough’s farewell have not yet been announced, but will be shared in the coming months, Jester Concepts says.

The backstory:

After an almost 10-year run, Revival Chef Thomas Boemer and co-owner Nick Rancone announced on social media in January 2025 that they would permanently close all four of its locations in Minneapolis, St Louis Park, St Paul and the Market at Malcolm yards, leaving 100 employees out of work.