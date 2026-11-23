The Brief Recounts begin Monday in two close Minnesota state legislative races that are still without a declared winner after the Nov. 3 midterms. In House District 32A near Blaine, Republican Rep. Nolan West leads DFL challenger Amanda Matchett by 22 votes and Anoka County is expected to certify the recount Tuesday at noon. In Minnesota's First Congressional District, Democrat Jake Johnson leads Republican incumbent Brad Finstad by 324 votes and that recount is set for Nov. 30.



Three Minnesota races still do not have a declared winner after the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Two of those recounts begin Monday, both involving seats in the state Legislature.

Legislative recounts begin across Minnesota

Local perspective:

Last week, the state canvassing board met to certify the results of the Nov. 3 midterms, but three races remained unsettled.

In Minnesota House District 32A, which covers the Blaine area, West leads Matchett by 22 votes. Once the recount is complete, the Anoka County canvassing board is expected to certify the results Tuesday at noon.

In State Senate District 4, which includes Becker and Clay counties near Moorhead, Republican challenger Austin Peterson leads DFL incumbent Rob Kupec by four votes.

Minnesota CD-1 race still undecided

A recount is also ahead in Minnesota's First Congressional District. Incumbent Republican Rep. Brad Finstad trails Democrat Jake Johnson by 324 votes. That recount is scheduled for Nov. 30.

RELATED: Election recounts in Minnesota: How do they work and who pays for them?

Big picture view:

No matter who wins the two state legislative races, the DFL will still control both the Minnesota House and Senate during the 2027 legislative session.

Why you should care:

Nationally, Democrats have picked up 47 seats in the midterms, a House majority that could still grow. Minnesota's First Congressional District is one of only two races still too close to call, with the other in Tennessee, while two seats in Louisiana are headed to a December runoff election.