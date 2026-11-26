The Brief Braham police found a man dead outside a vehicle that was on fire after it was struck by a train. Authorities say they believe the man drove the vehicle over a ditch before striking a tree and impacting a rock railroad berm. Police believe alcohol, excessive speed and an unrestrained driver were all contributing factors in the incident.



A man was found dead outside a vehicle that was stuck by a train in Braham.

Fatal crash in Braham

What we know:

Police responded to the intersection of 6th Street Northwest and Main Avenue North at just after 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train.

Responding officers then found a man dead outside the vehicle.

Investigators believe the vehicle was driven east on 6th Street and crossed over Main Avneue North, jumped a ditch, and struck a tree before impacting a rock railroad berm.

Authorities add that they believe the man was ejected from the vehicle before it was struck by a train.

Dig deeper:

Police say alcohol, excessive vehicle speed, and an unrestrained driver were all contributing factors in the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared the man's identity.