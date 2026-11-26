Braham fatal crash: Man found dead after being ejected from vehicle that was struck by train
BRAHAM, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was found dead outside a vehicle that was stuck by a train in Braham.
Fatal crash in Braham
What we know:
Police responded to the intersection of 6th Street Northwest and Main Avenue North at just after 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train.
Responding officers then found a man dead outside the vehicle.
Investigators believe the vehicle was driven east on 6th Street and crossed over Main Avneue North, jumped a ditch, and struck a tree before impacting a rock railroad berm.
Authorities add that they believe the man was ejected from the vehicle before it was struck by a train.
Dig deeper:
Police say alcohol, excessive vehicle speed, and an unrestrained driver were all contributing factors in the incident.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not shared the man's identity.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Braham Police Department.