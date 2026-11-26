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The Brief A fire at a St. Paul apartment on the morning of Thanksgiving displaced 36 residents. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Western Avenue South at about 6 a.m. Thursday morning. All 16 units in the building were deemed uninhabitable, but no injuries were reported.



A Thanksgiving morning fire in St. Paul displaced 36 residents after every unit in the building was deemed uninhabitable.

Thanksgiving apartment fire in St. Paul

Firefighters respond to flames at a St. Paul apartment building on Thanksgiving morning. (Supplied)

What we know:

The St. Paul Fire Department said it responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of Western Avenue South just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Responding firefighters then found smoke coming from the roofline of a two-story, 16-unit apartment building. Crews then contained the flames to a single apartment and prevented further spread of the fire, according to the department.

The St. Paul Department of Safety then deemed all 16 units as uninhabitable because of fire and water damage as well as disconnection to utilities.

The Red Cross is reportedly helping displaced residents and a Metro Transit bus was requested to provide temporary shelter for affected residents.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

St. Paul fire chief statement

Firefighters respond to flames at a St. Paul apartment building on Thanksgiving morning. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

St. Paul Fire Chief Jeramiah Melquist shared the following statement:

"While we are thankful that no injuries were reported, we recognize the significant hardship and disruption this incident brings to these residents, particularly on a day traditionally spent gathering with family and loved ones. We are grateful for the assistance of our community partners in supporting those displaced by this morning’s fire."