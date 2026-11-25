The Brief A Prior Lake man has been charged after he allegedly neglected his 93-year-old mother. Walter Paul Meckel, 63, has been charged with two counts of criminal neglect. According to the charges, the woman was found covered in feces and was extremely malnourished and dehydrated.



A man has been charged with neglect after he allegedly failed to provide the care his 93-year-old mother needed after being released from the hospital.

Prior Lake man charged with neglect of his mother

What we know:

Walter Paul Meckel, 63, has been charged with one count of felony criminal neglect that led to great bodily harm. He was also charged with one count of gross misdemeanor neglect.

According to the charges, on Nov. 4, 2025, officers responded to West 106th Street in Bloomington for a welfare check on an elderly woman, after an investigator with Hennepin County Adult Protection made report.

The investigator told police she had been trying to contact the 93-year-old woman's son, Meckel, for a week after she had been discharged from the hospital, where she had been malnourished and in poor health.

Court documents say that hospital staff told Meckel that he would not be able to care for his mother on his own, and Meckel agreed to get assistance from Home Healthcare as a stipulation to his mother home.

Timeline:

On Oct. 31, 2025, Home Healthcare contacted Meckel after they did not hear from him, and Meckel told them their services were not needed, court documents said.

The investigator with Hennepin County learned about this and tried to contact Meckel, and left a voice message. Meckel called her back, leaving a messaging saying, "I need to call the hospital back and get things reassessed for mom."

According to the charges, on Nov. 3, 2025, the investigator called Meckel again and did not get an answer. She then texted him and went to his mother's house to try and make contact. There was no answer.

On Nov. 4, the investigator tried to call Meckel, and he again did not answer. She later went to the victim's home and called him again with no answer.

Police then called and texted Meckel and initially got no response, but he later answered. Meckel allegedly told police he needed to get his mother back to the hospital. He arrived at the home a short time later and said he knew his mother was not doing well.

Victim found malnourished, dehydrated

Dig deeper:

When officers entered the victim's home they found a strong urine smell. They then found the victim curled on the bedroom floor in a blanket. She was "completely naked and dried feces on the bottom of her bare feet."

Officers also found dried feces on the couch in the bedroom and on other areas of the victim's body, court documents say.

When EMTs arrived, they found that the victim had no saliva in her mouth as it had all dried up due to dehydration. The victim was also malnourished. She was taken to the hospital where her health has improved.

Officers also found a nearly empty fridge and pantry with mostly bread, condiments and expired food.

On Nov. 13, 2025, Meckel told police and adult protection that his father had passed away about five years ago and his mother has lived alone in their home ever since.

He admitted that his mother needed extra help doing day-to-day tasks. When they got home from the hospital, Meckel said it took 30 minutes to get his mother inside. He put her on the couch and "made sure she had food and water."

Meckel allegedly admitted he knew it was not going to end well, and that he knew his mother could not get off the couch, walk around or use the restroom on her own.

Meckel said he stayed for a few hours, then left and didn't come back until later the next morning, leaving her alone for nearly 24 hours.

What we don't know:

Court documents say that Meckel admitted he knew his mother needed extra care, but he did not have an explanation as to why he delayed getting her or accepting assistance from Home Healthcare.

What's next:

Meckel's first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.