The Brief Kirk Cousins returns to U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since being traded back to Minnesota. Cousins played twice as an opponent after leaving the Vikings in 2023, both with the Falcons. Kevin O'Connell and Cousins both talked about his sideline exchange with Brian O'Neill during Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.



The Minnesota Vikings are back at home this week after facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, and the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

The Vikings are 7-3, and have five of their final seven games at home, starting with Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings are in the thick of a battle for a playoff spot, with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears both 8-2.

During Sunday night’s 35-10 loss to the 49ers, cameras captured what appeared to be a heated sideline exchange between Kirk Cousins and right tackle Brian O’Neill.

Kirk Cousins, Brian O’Neill sideline exchange

The backstory:

During the first half Sunday night, Cousins was seen having an animated exchange with O’Neill, and T.J. Hockenson. If you’re a good lip-reader, Cousins appeared to say, "I’m getting hit on every play!"

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday downplayed the moment.

"Kirk has always been a fiery guy on Sundays. He’s played a lot of football, he knows what it should look like, he knows what we’re capable of, and I think he’s just going to try to push our group to be the best possible group that we can," O’Connell said. "I know how close him and Brian O’Neill are, in many ways it’s like a couple brothers giving each other something back and forth. I know what Kirk was saying and what he was striving the group to do, which was move the ball and score points."

Cousins also gave his perspective, offering a moment between himself and Adam Thielen at the end of the 2018 season.

"You remember in 2018, last game of the year when Adam and I started talking on the sideline. What I never said about that is part of the reason I did it with Adam is I know I can do it with Adam. It’s not going to be an issue, Brian is the same way. I can have a conversation with him on a level that’s different," Cousins said. "My wife texted me after the game, love to see the fire. That’s what she wants from me is that intensity. I don’t know if Brian loved it in the moment. I’ve just got to be myself. Going over afterwards, I gave him a little wink and said I probably got too deep in the pocket. Those guys are fighting their tails off."

Can the defense bounce back?

By the numbers:

The Vikings entered Sunday night’s game against the 49ers the top scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 14 points per game. They still lead the league at 16.1 points per game, but there are concerns going forward.

The 49ers scored three first-half touchdowns, with the Vikings unable to pressure Brock Purdy. Facing the blitz on 20 drop backs, Purdy went 17-of-19 for 208 yards and two touchdowns. How concerned is O’Connell?

"It’s more about getting back to work and detailing things and make sure we’re sound from the standpoint of what is the call, what are all 11 guys responsibilities and are we doing that?" O’Connell said. "Then the play style, tackling, defeating blocks and the things that our defense has been really good at all season long, they’ll continue to have to be our calling card."

Injury updates

Timeline:

O’Connell said the Vikings will have a walk-through Wednesday before practicing in full Thursday and Friday. Jordan Addison (thumb), Christian Darrisaw (shoulder), Jalen Redmond, Harrison Smith and Isaiah Rodgers will not practice.