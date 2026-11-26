The Brief The Salvation Army served about 800 Thanksgiving meals across the Twin Cities today, including about 300 at its Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis. Salvation Army leaders say fewer and smaller donations are making it harder to keep food and services available. The group is asking people to donate shelf-stable food and give to the red kettles to help support meals and shelter beyond Thanksgiving.



The Salvation Army says Thanksgiving meals across the Twin Cities are also a reminder that the need for food and shelter continues year-round.

Thanksgiving meals across the Twin Cities

Local perspective:

Thanksgiving meals started early at the Salvation Army's Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis, where Capt. Josh Polanco said crews began serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m.

By the afternoon, eggs and bacon had given way to turkey and stuffing as volunteers served a traditional Thanksgiving meal to about 300 people who are trying to transition off the streets.

"A lot of these people don't have family. They don't have anywhere to go. So when volunteers come in and they're able to speak to these people, the population that we serve, they feel good," said Marquetta Coleman, Salvation Army community resource coordinator.

Across its Twin Cities facilities, the Salvation Army served about 800 meals on Thanksgiving.

What you can do:

The Salvation Army said red kettles started showing up last weekend as its holiday fundraising season got underway.

Leaders said the hope is that after family feasts today, people will think about donating prepackaged food such as boxes of stuffing or cans of green beans to help support future meals.

Donations are becoming more difficult

What they're saying:

The Salvation Army says the need is staying high as donations become more uncertain.

Minnesotans set a record with 9 million food shelf visits last year, and nonprofit food shelf connector The Food Group projected 2026 visits to be higher, but in the same ballpark.

"The economy right now is challenging for people, so we're seeing that a lot of donors are hesitant in their gifts or how much will they give because they're nervous themselves," said Lt. Col. David Harvey, Salvation Army.

Harvey said those donations go far beyond a single holiday meal.

Why you should care:

"It impacts people tomorrow, the next day and 365 days a year, making sure they have a bed, making sure they food, somebody who cares about them," said Harvey.

The Salvation Army said it is looking for shelf-stable donations and red kettle donations to help keep meals and other support going for people in need.