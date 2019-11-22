Revamped Dayton's building unveils new holiday window displays

article

It is a callback to the glory days of holiday shopping—the revamped Dayton’s building on Nicollet Mall is unveiling its new holiday window displays.

Five creative window installations were revealed Friday for people to enjoy this season.

Retail consultant and former Dayton’s employee Kent Hensley designed the scenes. He incorporated couture fashion pieces by the Minneapolis-based designer behind the “Joynoelle” clothing line.

Hensley said it is a joy and an honor to be working in the building again.

The building used to be home to Dayton’s and Macy’s, which was famous for its holiday display on the eighth floor.

Advertisement

Macy’s started the tradition in 1899 and it is still going strong in New York City. The flagship store just unveiled its holiday windows yesterday. This year’s theme is “Believe in Wonder,” which has interactive features.

In Minneapolis, construction is still underway on the Dayton’s Project, which is set to open in the spring. The first two floors will have space for retail and dining. The floors above will be used for offices, private events, a gym and a rooftop terrace.