Report: Vice President Pence to visit Minnesota next week

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Minnesota next week as part of a Midwest swing after the Republican National Convention ends.

Pence will headline events in Minnesota and Michigan on Friday, Politico reported. The next day, Pence will deliver a college commencement speech in Wisconsin, the website said.

President Donald Trump's campaign has not released additional details. The GOP convention runs Monday-Thursday.

Trump campaigned in Mankato on Monday, his fifth trip to Minnesota in the past 26 months.

Biden has done significantly less in-person campaigning than Trump amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has not campaigned in Minnesota in 2020, though he won the state's March presidential primary without visiting.

Polling in Minnesota has been inconsistent; this summer, polls have shown the race as a dead heat or a double-digit Biden lead.

Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton by 1.5 points in 2016.

