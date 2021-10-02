Report: Former Timberwolves player arrested for using fake COVID-19 test results in Hawaii

A former Minnesota Timberwolves and Marquette basketball player is facing charges for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 test result while traveling to Hawaii, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

In a release, the Kaua'i Police Department reports 34-year-old Lazar Hayward Jr. and a 33-year-old woman he was traveling with were arrested Thursday for the violation.

According to police, Hayward and the woman traveled from LAX in Los Angeles to Līhuʿe Airport. Before flying, both had registered on the Hawaiʿi Safe Travels portal -- uploading what police say were falsified negative COVID-19 test results to the system.

The fake documents were flagged by the Safe Travels app and the Hawaii Attorney General then worked with police to make the arrest.

The pair were booked and released, then forced to take a return flight to Los Angeles.

A court date for Hayward has not been set.

Hayward, a former first-round draft pick, played only one season with the Timberwolves in 2010 as a rookie before being traded to Oklahoma City. He returned to the team in 2013 for a brief stint but hasn't played in the league since.