Rep. Phillips meets with Mike Pence on federal handling of coronavirus

article

As the U.S. reports its ninth death from COVID-19, lawmakers met with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the federal response to the disease.

Pence was tapped by President Trump last week to head up the White House's task force on the coronavirus.

Tuesday morning, Representative Dean Phillips and members of the Problems Solvers Caucus met with Pence and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on the U.S. efforts to contain the outbreak.

In a statement, Phillips says Congress must work hand-in-hand with the White House to make sure the correct resources are available to combat COVID-19.

"We must tackle this threat with a unified, nonpartisan front at home and overseas, and ensure that our public health officials are afforded the resources to protect our nation," wrote Phillips.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time in Minnesota.