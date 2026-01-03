Rehearsals underway for Children's Theater Company's only bilingual show this season

The Brief Go, Dog. Go! or Ve Perro ¡Ve! s a bilingual musical based on P.D. Eastman's classic book. The show features English and Spanish dialogue, making it accessible to a wide audience. It's perfect for families and early learners, offering a joyful and engaging experience.



Families and early learners are in for a treat with the bilingual musical "Go, Dog. Go!" or "Ve Perro ¡Ve!," bringing P.D. Eastman's beloved classic to life.

A playful and energetic adaptation

Big picture view:

Adapted for the stage by Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz, this musical is directed by Juliette Carrillo.

It features music composed by Michael Koerner and Spanish translations by Ana Maria Campoy.

The show is a vibrant mix of music, color, and language, designed to be easily followed by audiences regardless of their primary language.

With dogs driving, swimming, playing baseball, and racing to a big dog party, it's a spectacle of expressive storytelling.

Why you should care:

It's the only bilingual show this season, and the bilingual dialogue makes it accessible to both English and Spanish speakers.

Originally commissioned by Seattle Children’s Theatre, the musical had its world premiere at Chicago Children’s Theatre under the direction of Jacqueline Russell.

The show runs from Jan. 20-Feb. 22 and tickets can be found here.