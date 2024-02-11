Recall election canceled in Columbia Heights

A recall election for a Columbia Heights City Council member set to take place this week has been canceled after a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling.

Council member KT Jacobs had faced a recall on Tuesday. Jacobs was censured by the council back in 2022 and asked to resign from her seat.

Jacobs was accused of making offensive comments during a phone call with then-city council candidate Justice Spriggs, questioning whether he was biracial. She claimed a family member made the call, but the city said an investigation disputed that claim.

After a petition last summer, the Columbia Heights City Council approved a special recall election for Jacobs' seat last July.

In a lawsuit, Jacobs challenged the recall election, with attorneys arguing that the petition was not valid. The case was dismissed by the district court but granted an accelerated review by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

In a message on Friday, the City of Columbia Heights announced the recall election was called due to a ruling by the court.

Jacobs will face an election in November, as her term is up this year.