Ramsey County to end felony prosecutions from non-public safety traffic stops

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office is ending felony prosecutions resulting from non-public safety traffic stops.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is expected to announce a new county-wide policy Wednesday aimed at "fundamentally changing the use of non-public safety traffic stops by police," according to a news release. FOX 9 will stream the 1 p.m. news conference live at fox9.com/live.

Non-public safety traffic stops typically occur when a driver is stopped for an equipment violation to seek evidence of a more serious crime. The attorney’s office says those types of stops "disproportionally affect black and brown communities and undermine the trust in the work police do every day to serve and protect the public."

The attorney’s office said the new policy was developed in collaboration with local law enforcement, philanthropic leaders, county residents and national partners. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Ramsey County Board of Commissioners Chair Toni Carter, Deputy Police Chief Julie Maidment and representatives from the NAACP and the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation will also be at the press conference.