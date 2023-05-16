Ramsey Co. attorney asks AG to assist in review of man shot by St. Paul PD

article

The Ramsey County Attorney is asking Attorney General Keith Ellison to assist with the review of a man shot and killed by St. Paul police officers last winter.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi announced Tuesday he has sent a request to Ellison's office for assistance with the review as he received the investigative file from the Minnesota BCA for the shooting of Yia Xiong.

Xiong was killed by St. Paul officers on February 11, 2023, after an incident at an apartment complex on Western Avenue. Police said they were called out to the complex for 911 calls of a man threatening people with a knife in the building's community room.

Bodycam video released by police shows a crowd outside the building saying "he has a knife" and asking police to hurry, as officers rushed into the building carrying rifles. As police entered the building, Yia Xiong walks around a corner towards a door as police order him to drop the knife,

Xiong is seen opening a door and going inside as officers continue to yell at him. Xiong enters the room and attempts to close the door, but police forced the door back open.

At that point, the video shows Xiong moving toward the police with an object in his hands. At that point, officers fire about five shots, killing Xiong.

Xiong's family has criticized the department for not taking better action to de-escalate the situation.