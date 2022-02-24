Rally in Minneapolis to support Ukraine at 5PM today

article

An emergency rally to support Ukraine will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis.

The #StandWithUkraine emergency rally, organized by the Minnesota Ukrainian American Advocacy Committee, is set to take place at 5-9 p.m. Thursday at St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church at 515 University Avenue Northeast in Minneapolis. Organizers say there is parking in the back of the church and on the street.

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Ukraine's leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a "full-scale war" targeting the country from the east, north and south. In response, NATO envoys agreed to beef up air, land and air forces on the alliance's eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.

President Biden decried the Kremlin’s military aggression during as address on Thursday from the White House, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin "chose this war" and that his country will bear the consequences of his actions. Biden announced new sanctions that are aimed at Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors in hopes of crippling Russia’s financial system and Putin’s inner circle.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted about the ongoing situation Thursday morning, writing "Minnesota stands with the people of Ukraine and condemns Russia for this illegal aggression. Leaders across the world must unite and respond to this attack on democracy."

