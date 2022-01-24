Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Ukrainian Americans in Minnesota keeping close eye on escalating tensions by Russia

By
Published 
Updated 10:39PM
World
FOX 9

Ukrainian Americans in Minnesota keeping close eye on escalating tensions from Russia

People in Minneapolis with roots in Ukraine are worried as tensions escalate between their home county and Russia.

(FOX 9) - Irene Silenko and her son moved to the United States from Ukraine 22 years ago. Now, she is worried her native country could soon be going to war.

"Emotionally I feel really upset. It's my home country. I grew up there. I have relatives there. I want them to live a nice life and I also worry for their safety," said Silenko.

Silenko says, unlike 8 years ago, when Russia annexed Crimea, and her relatives in Ukraine stockpiled food and packed clothes in case they had to leave in the middle of the night. This time around her relatives seem to be taking Putin's build-up of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border in stride.

"They don't want Russia to come and invade, they don't want to surrender for that. They are numb. They are fatigued. They really don't know what else they can do. They kind of think they are going to defend their life if something comes but they don't know what to expect," said Silenko.

Silenko is glad the U.S. and NATO are promising military support if Russia does decide to invade Ukraine.

But she isn't eager to see American troops caught in the middle of a Cold War that seems to be heating up once more.

"This is lives too. This is [the] lives of American soldiers and as an American citizen, I worry about that too. This is really delicate balance for me," said Silenko.

Silenko's son says some in their community believe Russia is just flexing its military muscle while others fear a full-scale Russian invasion isn't far off.