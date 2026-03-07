Railyard fire in Minneapolis: Six semi-tractors burned

article

The Brief Minneapolis Fire Department tackled a vehicle fire early Saturday. Six semi-tractors were engulfed in flames at a railyard. No injuries were reported, and the fire's cause is under investigation.



Early Saturday, the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to several semi-tractors on fire in a railyard.

Crews respond to fires and explosions

What we know:

Firefighters arrived at the railyard at 29th Avenue Northeast and Central Avenue Northeast around 12:15 a.m. They found six semi-tractors fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the railroad company confirmed that there were no hazardous materials in the area, and Xcel Energy was contacted to shut down a nearby electrical line exposed to the fire.

The fire came under control in about 20 minutes, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.