Quadruple shooting outside Mpls liquor store leaves victims seriously injured

A shooting outside a popular liquor store in North Minneapolis left four wounded and police still searching for a suspect Friday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at 7:06 p.m. officers from the fourth precinct responded to the report of a shooting outside of a business.

At the scene, police identified two adult men and two adult women with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Squads from other precincts responded to assist with crowd control while on site.

Preliminary information indicates that a fight occurred inside the business, and then spilled out into the parking lot, according to police. Someone from the crowd entered a vehicle, and shots were fired from it as they left the area.

All four victims have since been transported to hospitals by ambulance.

So far police have made no arrests.

This remains an active investigation.