Protesters join Minneapolis clergy for silent march, prayer at George Floyd memorial

Hundreds of protesters joined Minneapolis clergy Tuesday afternoon for a silent march to the block where George Floyd was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody Memorial Day.

The diverse crowd stopped to pray at the memorial that has been installed at the location.

Along with the memorial, a massive new mural was put up Tuesday morning and served as a backdrop for the event. The quiet demonstration went through the night Monday at the intersection.

Demonstrators pray in front of a new mural of George Floyd at his memorial site at 38th and Chicago.

Protesters were also seen kneeling, which has become a symbolic gesture related to George Floyd’s death.