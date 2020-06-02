Peaceful protest continues at site of George Floyd's death at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The memorial to George Floyd at 38th and Chicago on Tuesday, June 2. From: FOX 9

The City of Minneapolis put up barriers Tuesday morning to protect the memorial to George Floyd that has taken over the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South.

City Council President Lisa Bender wrote on Twitter that Minneapolis Public Works was putting up the barriers at the request of City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley.

The memorial has been growing every day since Floyd’s death. People are calling the area sacred ground and a place of love.

Peaceful gatherings have taken place there over the last few days and nights.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after he was taken into custody outside Cup Foods. Three police officer held him down, with one of them, Officer Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

Bystander video showed Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness and appeared to stop breathing. None of the officers, including the fourth officer standing nearby, moved from their positions until an ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide and determined his heart stopped as the officers restrained him.

Chauvin is now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He and the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired.