Rush-hour protest on I-94 brings traffic to a halt in Minneapolis

A protest Monday evening during rush hour brought traffic to a halt in Minneapolis along I-94 at the Lowry Tunnel.

Traffic cameras show the trouble began with a convoy on I-394 around 5 p.m. As the vehicles slowly rolled onto the highway, traffic quickly backed up. It appears the vehicles moved to I-94 where traffic crawled to a stop in the Lowry Tunnel.

As of 5:30 p.m., the Minnesota 511 website said eastbound traffic on I-94 at the tunnel was closed. However, as of 5:45 p.m., it appeared traffic was moving along at least one lane, as police continued to investigate. By 6:15 p.m., the tunnel was back open through both lanes.

Palestinian flags are seen on some of the vehicles involved with the protest inside the Lowry Tunnel.