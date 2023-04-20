Protecting your home from spring flooding

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
19
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Itasca County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:36 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Protecting your home from spring flooding

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Protecting your home from spring flooding

What does the snowy winter and wet April mean for homes? Wet basements and sump pump failures. "We had a particularly bad ice dam season that is now transitioning into a particularly bad melt and flood season. The weather has done us no favors," said Shlomo Nathan, a project manager with Paul Davis Restoration.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - What does the snowy winter and wet April mean for homes? Wet basements and sump pump failures.

"We had a particularly bad ice dam season that is now transitioning into a particularly bad melt and flood season. The weather has done us no favors," said Shlomo Nathan, a project manager with Paul Davis Restoration.

Nathan said crews at Paul Davis Restoration are busy responding to sump pump failures. He said there are ways homeowners can prevent that from happening to them.

"Folks who have sump pumps, as the weather starts to turn like this, you need to make sure you have a backup battery system and if you don't, get one. If you do, make sure that it works. Test it, turn it on, check to see that it'll run without main power because that's probably the most common reason people's basements flood," Nathan said.

Basement floods can damage floors, furniture and electrical equipment, costing homeowners tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Nathan said homeowners can handle some minor flooding on their own with fans or a dehumidifier. But if they get in over their heads, they should have a plan in place of who they need to call.

He also recommends homeowners check the outside of their homes. If their sump pumps are draining too close to the house, he recommends putting in small shrubs or trees to soak up some of the water.

"Keep an eye on where your gutters are draining out to and make sure that those downspouts are going well away from the foundation of your home," he explained.

Homeowners also should learn what their insurance policies cover. The Minnesota Department of Commerce said neither flood insurance nor a typical homeowners policy will cover damage due to a sump pump failure after a major downpour. To protect property, a homeowner must buy a separate product.

"It's also heartbreaking when you have a nicely finished basement, oftentimes, homeowners' policies will only have a set limit on sump pump backup coverage," Nathan said.