Prepare now to protect trees, shrubs during harsh winter conditions

With winter approaching, an expert shared tips with FOX 9 on what to do to protect your trees and plants to give them the best chance of making it through the coldest months.

Expert advice

It’s time to start thinking about getting your landscaping winter ready if you have not done so already.

Keeping your trees and plants healthy this winter is all about making sure they are not stressed.

Whether you have been enjoying the fall weather or you are looking forward to the colder months ahead, Julie Weisenhorn, Extension Horticulture Educator with the University of Minnesota said now is the time to make sure your trees and shrubs are prepared for winter.

"We came out of a very hot, dry fall," Weisenhorn told FOX 9.

"Help those roots go into dormancy much more gradually," said Weisenhorn. "Just like humans, when we get stressed out, we can be more susceptible to illnesses and plants can be more susceptible to more diseases, to insect damage, and to weather damage."

What are some things you can do? Weisenhorn said water your trees.

"It’s important for evergreens to have enough moisture going into the winter. They have to hang on to all of these needles," said Weisenhorn.

Another tip? Get some mulch.

During winter food shortages, animals browse, so put up a tree guard to help protect from chewing, and protect from sun scald, frost cracks and breakage.

"It’s white because it reflects the light from the sunlight, which helps to keep the temperature of the bark inside in the winter more consistent," said Weisenhorn. "The other part of this is to build a really good sturdy fence to keep animals out of here as well."

"Gradually it will freeze, gradually that plant will go dormant, and then gradually it will come out of dormancy in the spring," said Weisenhorn.

Weisenhorn said plant selection and placement on your property are also important factors to consider when adding new trees or shrubs.

Additional tips

