Prosecutors pushing for additional charge against 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's death

The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Thursday on whether to add an additional charge against the three former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are all charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death last year. Their case is directly tied to ex-officer Derek’s Chauvin’s conviction, which means they could face upgraded charges.

Since Chauvin was found guilty on all counts, including third-degree murder, prosecutors are trying to add a charge of aiding and abetting third-degree murder against Thao, Kueng and Lane, who were with him while he pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.

However, the defense argues the charge does not apply in this case.

The third-degree murder charge against Chauvin was a controversial decision. It was initially dropped, but later reinstated after the court ruled it applied in this case. Ultimately, the jury convicted Chauvin of that charge.

The joint trial for Thao, Kueng and Lane has been delayed until next year, while the Justice Department pursues its federal civil rights case against all four former officers.

Advertisement

Oral arguments begin at 9:30 a.m.