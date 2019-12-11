Prince's sister declares entertainment company will act on her behalf in his estate matters

article

Prince's sister is handing over part of her stake in the late musician's estate to an entertainment company Primary Wave, according to documents filed in Carver County District Court.

Wednesday, Tyka Nelson filed a declaration saying that she appointed Primary Wave as her Power of Attorney, which will "speak and act on my behalf in connection with Estate related matters."

"Primary Wave has a strong record of accomplishment working with, respecting, and monetizing unique assets held by the estates of talented artists, and I believe Primary Wave will bring its experience to bear for the benefit of my brother's Estate and all of its beneficiaries," read a portion of Nelson's declaration.

While a specific dollar amount was not mentioned, court documents say Primary Wave "invested millions" to acquire a portion of Nelson's interest in the estate.

Primary Wave now is seeking to have the same rights as an heir in the estate. Comerica Bank & Trust, the personal representative of the estate, argues that Primary Wave should not have the same rights as the heirs. Last week, Comerica filed a motion to deny Primary Wave's request to be recognized as an interested person. In a document filed on Tuesday, Primary Wave responded, calling Comerica's objections "unsubstantiated."

Prince died in April 2016. The court determined his estate would go to his six sibling and half-siblings. Prince's half-brother Alfred Jackson passed away earlier this year.