Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway approved by lawmakers

A section of Highway 5 will be renamed as an ode the legendary late musician Prince after getting approval from lawmakers this legislative session.

H.F. 717, sponsored by Rep. Lucy Rehm (DFL-Chanhassen) and its companion S.F. 279, sponsored by Sen. Julia E. Coleman (GOP-Waconia), will rename the segment of marked Trunk Highway 5 from Highway 60, known as Mitchell Road in Eden Prairie, to the intersection marked Trunk Highway 41, known as Hazeltine Boulevard in Chanhassen, to the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

"This is great day for the state of Minnesota and City of Chanhassen, which Prince called home," Sen. Coleman said following its passage in the Senate. "We wanted to do this for our legend and friend."

The stretch was previously dedicated to Minnesota legislator Augie Mueller.

As part of the bill, a commemorative marked highway sign must be purple.

"Prince never asked anybody for anything, but this is one of the greatest gifts we can give him. He deserves every bit of this," said Mark Webster, a security guard at the Prince museum at Paisley Park.

The proposal now heads to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz and will become effective immediately thereafter. He's expected to sign it.